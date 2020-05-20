|
Darlene M. Graver
Darlene M. (Heffelfinger) Graver, 76, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Graver, who died in 2017.
Born on Oct. 20, 1943, in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Woodrow and Mildred (Moulthrop) Heffelfinger.
She was 1961 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
Dar-lene worked as a seam-stress at the former Scotty's Fashions in Lehighton for many years until her retirement.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in the Heights. Jim Thorpe.
In her retirement Darlene loved going to the casinos.
She is survived by her son, Don Graver of Bethlehem; daughters, Lori Greene and Donna, wife of Jeff Miller, both of Lehighton; grandsons, Stephen Greene and Trevor Miller, husband of Jackie; great-granddaughter, Shay Miller; brother, Gerald Heffelfinger of Lehighton; sisters, Cheryl Youse, Debbie Snyder and Pat Hnatow, all of Lehighton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Audrey Caffery, Elaine Bowman and Marilyn Fredericks.
Service: Private family service. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions may be to Angelica's Memorial Prayer Garden at St. John's Lutheran Church in the Heights 319 South Ave. Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
Published in Times News on May 20, 2020