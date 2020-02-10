|
Darrell J. Berger
Darrell J. Berger, 69, formerly of Palmerton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, Bethlehem.
Born Nov. 21, 1950, he was a son of Merrit and Arlene (Livengood) Berger.
Darrell honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. After his service, Darrell worked for many years as an insurance agent throughout the Lehigh Valley area.
Surviving are parents, Merrit and Arlene Berger of Palmerton; son, Jason Berger, and wife Katherine, of Broomfield, CO; brother Todd Berger, and wife Diane, of Kunkletown; five grandchildren, Katelyn Sloss, Derek Kuklentz, Brandon Kuklentz, Paige Wolbach and Logan Berger.
He was predeceased by daughter, Trisha Berger; and sister Drinda Snyder.
Service: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the services.
Published in Times News on Feb. 10, 2020