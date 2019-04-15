Darrell Startzel Jr.

Darrell Startzel Jr., 30, of Barnesville, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, Coaldale.

Born in Lehighton on Oct. 9, 1988, he was the son of Ann (Miller) Startzel of Greeneville, Tennessee, formerly of Barnesville, and the late Darrell Startzel Sr.

He was a graduate of Mah-anoy Area High School.

Darrell enjoyed riding dirt bikes and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Lakers. Above all, his family was of most importance to him; he was especially close to his sister, Danielle, with whom he shared many cherished times.

Preceding him in death in addition to his father were his paternal grandfather, Earl Startzel Jr., and his maternal grandfather, Harold Miller Sr.

Surviving are his sister, Danielle Rooney, and her husband Tom, of Frackville; his companion of nine years, Coleen Kissling of Barnesville; paternal grandmother, Eloise Startzel of Brockton; aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins, many friends and his faithful friend, his dog "Buddy."

Service: Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Wednesday from 5 until 8 p.m. at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah.