Darryl Francis Hartman
Darryl Francis Hartman, 54, of Lehighton, formerly of Tunkhannock, died March 20, 2020, with his family at his side.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Ann (Anderson) Hartman, and his father, Francis Lyle Hartman.
Darryl enjoyed spending time with his children and grandkids. He also loved working for the carnival, it was his entire life.
He was a very hard worker and had an enormous heart for absolutely anyone. He will be greatly missed by numerous amounts of friends and family.
In addition to his brothers and sisters, he is survived by a son, Skyler Hartman, 19; and a daughter, Rya Hartman, 23, and her spouse Edmond Jones, 32. He also has three beautiful grandchildren, Thomas Woodby, 6, Neviah Woodby, 3, and Isobel Hartman-Jones, 1. He is also survived by Beth Hartman, the mother of his children and someone he spent his life with. Darryl is survived by two older sisters, Dawn Jayne of Palmerton, and Denise Edkin of Factoryville; and two younger brothers, Duane of Easton, and Dean, of Troy, NY; and one younger sister, Darlene Greenleaf of Easton.
Darryl was very loved and he was a very kind hearted and lovable person and was a fun-loving, caring, protective person. He will be dearly missed.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 23, 2020