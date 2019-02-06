Darthy M. Lorah

Darthy M. Lorah, 91, of Lower Saucon Township, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Township. She is the wife of Mark C. Lorah.

Darthy was born in West Bowmanstown on Aug. 19, 1927, to the late Owen and Florence E. (Bowman) Frey.

She worked at the former Gamet Sewing Factory as a seamstress for 25 years until retiring.

She is a faithful member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, where she was part of the Quilters.

Surviving, in addition to her loving husband of 70 years; son, Gregory A. Lorah of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Ryan D. Lorah and Alyssa J. Yen; great-grandchildren, Ivy Lorah and Caleb Yen.

Predeceased by siblings, Wayne, Marlin, Horace and Luther Frey; Marguerite Wilk, Geraldine Bowman and Ruth Snyder.

Service: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at the First United Church of Christ, 501 Northampton St. Hellertown, followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., Hellertown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial to her church, 18055.