David A. Guers
David A. Guers, 74, of Hometown, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in St. Luke's University Hospital, Fountain Hill, after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Marlene (Pero) Guers.
He was a retired account-
ant.
Born in Potts-ville, he was a son of the late Howard and Dorothy (Thomas) Guers.
He enjoyed boating and fishing.
Surviving is a son, Matt, of State College.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Interment, St. Nicholas Cemetery, Hometown. Call 7-9 p.m. Sunday and 10-11 a.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Penn State Hazleton Honors Program, c/o Penn State University - Hazleton Campus, 76 University Drive, Hazleton, PA 18202.
