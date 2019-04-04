Home

Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
David A. Guers Obituary
David A. Guers
David A. Guers, 74, of Hometown, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in St. Luke's University Hospital, Fountain Hill, after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Marlene (Pero) Guers.
He was a retired account-
ant.
Born in Potts-ville, he was a son of the late Howard and Dorothy (Thomas) Guers.
He enjoyed boating and fishing.
Surviving is a son, Matt, of State College.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Interment, St. Nicholas Cemetery, Hometown. Call 7-9 p.m. Sunday and 10-11 a.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Penn State Hazleton Honors Program, c/o Penn State University - Hazleton Campus, 76 University Drive, Hazleton, PA 18202.
Published in Times News on Apr. 4, 2019
