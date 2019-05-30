David B.

Miller

David B. Miller, 71, of Lehighton, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in his home, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Suzanne (Zanders) Miller. They celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on Nov. 26, 2018.

He was a pin setter mechanic for over 50 years, working for Town and Country Lanes in Bethlehem, and Parkway and Jordan Lanes in Allentown.

Born in Allentown on March 21, 1948, he was a son of the late Richard G. and Caroline (Hunt) Miller.

A 1966 graduate of William Allen High School, he was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, having served from 1966-68 aboard the USS Hawkins.

He was a member of the Lehigh Fire Company No. 1, Orioles Nest No. 183 and American Legion Post 314, all of Lehighton, the Palmerton Hungarian Club and the Roosevelt Democratic Club, Danielsville.

He was of Lutheran faith.

David enjoyed going to NASCAR races and the Phantoms hockey games, touring Naval ships and drinking beer, and he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson and best buddy Sean.

Surviving in addition to his widow are two sons, Daniel A., fiancé of Melissa Pugh, of Lehighton, and Christopher J., husband of Rebecca J., of Palmerton; a brother, Richard of Telford; a sister, Suzanne, wife of Charles Wyse of Ann Arbor, MI; three grandchildren, Sean, Brianna and Kevin; his mother-in-Law, Ruth Zanders of Allentown; a sister-in-law Penny, wife of Tom Zuber of Orefield; a brother-in-law, Ted Zanders, husband of Sandy, of Shillington; four nephews and five nieces.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, Schaeffer Funeral Home, Third and Alum streets, Lehighton. Interment with military honors, St. Matthew's Cemetery, under direction of the Lehighton UVO. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Celebration of his life party will be announced and held at the Lehighton American Legion. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Kevin Harvick Foundation, 648D Griffith Road, Charlotte, NC 28217, or Dream Come True, P.O. Box 21167, Lehigh Valley, PA 18002. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com. Published in Times News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary