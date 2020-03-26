Home

David C. Green, 73, of Parryville, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton campus. He was the husband of Anna (Brown) Green. They were married 45 years last October.
He was schematic photographer for the Tobyhanna Army Depot for 27 years until retiring in 2008.
Born in Parryville, he was a son of the late David E.F. and Verna (Blose) Green.
He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, completing multiple tours of duty.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Jennifer Canham; two grandchildren, Haley Barlosky and Isabella Canham; a sister, Susan, wife of Michael Santoro; a brother, Ronald; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 26, 2020
