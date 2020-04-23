|
David E. Borger
David E. "Tuna" "Charlie" Borger, 65, of Kunkletown, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in his home.
He was a trucker driver for Frantz Brothers Trucking for 33 years.
He was the loving son of the late Elmer D. Borger and the late Gladys E. (Kresge) Borger.
David was a member of St. Matthew's UCC, Kunkletown.
He was involved with racing during most of his life, and was avid dirt track racer.
He was a dedicated member of the Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club, where he was very involved as an officer and recording secretary. He loving hunting and was part of the skunk hollow hunting gang. He also enjoyed the local block shoots in the area.
David was a proud dog owner and loved all of his dogs he owned throughout his life. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
Surviving are a sister, Marlene, wife of Robert Long of Kunkletown, and a nephew, Jeff Long, and his wife, Bethany, both of Kunkletown; an uncle, Gerald Kresge, and his wife, Bonney, of Palmerton; a great-nephew, Connor and a great-
niece Sadie.
He was also preceded in death by a niece, Melanie Long.
Service: A memorial service will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg. Arrangements by Kresge Funeral Home, Brodheadsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club, P.O. Box 596 Kunkletown, PA 18058. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 23, 2020