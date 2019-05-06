David H. Price

David H. Price, 90, of Lafayette Street, Tamaqua, died on Friday, May 3, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, Coaldale. He was the husband of Sophia T. (Hulock) Price, to whom he was married for 70 years in February of this year.

In 1993, he retired from the position of superintendent of the Tamaqua Borough Water Department.

Born in Tamaqua on June 13, 1928, he was a son of the late Harold and Harriet (Jacquet) Price.

He attended the Tamaqua schools and was a member of the West Penn Rod & Gun Club and the East End Fire Company, Tamaqua.

Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Marilyn, wife of Philip Navitsky, and Patricia, wife of Joseph Forester, and a son, David, and his wife, Annie, all of Tamaqua; 11 grandchildren, Philip Navitsky, Stephen Navitsky, Ryan Navitsky, Timothy Navitsky, Micah Navitsky, Joseph Forester II, Amber Forester, Grant Forester, David Price, Coleen Price and Kaitlyn Price; nine great-grandchildren, three nieces and two nephews.

He was also predeceased by a brother, Harold; a sister, Margaret "Margie" Klein; and a great-grandson, Pickle Rossohacy.

Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, Odd Fellows Cemetery, 503 W. Broad St., Tamaqua. Call 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com Published in Times News on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary