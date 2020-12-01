1/1
David J. Harrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Harrison
David J. Harrison, 62, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late John O. and Olga S. (Smetana) Harrison.
He was employed as a manager of the former Calvin Klein Company, Nesquehoning. He also worked for the Nesquehoning Borough, Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino as a dealer for six years, and then worked for PennDOT. He retired in April of this year.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 1976. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Nesquehoning, the Nesquehoning VFW Post 8008, and the Nesquehoning Sokol Club. David enjoyed Nascar and traveling.
Surviving are a brother, John R. of Lansford; companion, Judy Sweeney of Nesquehoning; nieces, Jennifer Blasena, and her husband John, and Julie Tremblay, and her husband Ryan; nephew, Jason Harrison; an aunt, Mary Nastan; and an uncle, Paul Smetana, and his wife Sandy.
He was also preceded in death by a nephew, John Harrison.
Service: A graveside service will be held Dec. 4, 2020, at noon in the St. John Russian Orthodox Church Cemetery, Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Robert J. Teklinski officiating. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences at
www.blazoskyfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
12:00 PM
St. John Russian Orthodox Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa Street
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-6471
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved