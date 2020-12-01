David J. HarrisonDavid J. Harrison, 62, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus.Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late John O. and Olga S. (Smetana) Harrison.He was employed as a manager of the former Calvin Klein Company, Nesquehoning. He also worked for the Nesquehoning Borough, Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino as a dealer for six years, and then worked for PennDOT. He retired in April of this year.He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 1976. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Nesquehoning, the Nesquehoning VFW Post 8008, and the Nesquehoning Sokol Club. David enjoyed Nascar and traveling.Surviving are a brother, John R. of Lansford; companion, Judy Sweeney of Nesquehoning; nieces, Jennifer Blasena, and her husband John, and Julie Tremblay, and her husband Ryan; nephew, Jason Harrison; an aunt, Mary Nastan; and an uncle, Paul Smetana, and his wife Sandy.He was also preceded in death by a nephew, John Harrison.Service: A graveside service will be held Dec. 4, 2020, at noon in the St. John Russian Orthodox Church Cemetery, Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Robert J. Teklinski officiating. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences at