David J. Price
David J. Price, husband, son, father, brother,
pop-pop, of Lafayette Street, Tamaqua, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at home while in the care of his beloved wife of 42 years, Ann (Knowles) Price, at the age of 68 years.
Born Wednesday, March 19, 1952, in Coal-
dale, the son of Sophia (Hulock) Price of Coaldale, and the late David H. Price. He was also predeceased by grandson baby Pickle Rossochacy; LeeAnn Mazur.
In addition to his wife he is survived by son, David J. Price of Tamaqua, and his companion Vicki Ulrich; daughters, Coleen M. Price of Tuscarora, Kaitlyn A. Rossochacy, wife of Thomas, of Tuscarora; sisters, Marilyn Navitsky, wife of Philip of Tamaqua, Patricia Forster, wife of Joseph, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Austin Messerschmidt, Rylah Price, Emily and Nessa Rossochacy; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A 1970 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Dave served honorably in the United States Army.
He retired from Ametek in Nesquehoning as a machinist.
Dave was a longtime member of the East End Fire Company of Tamaqua, and Tamaqua Flying Club since nine years of age. Dave bred and raced pigeons with his dad and then son.
An avid outdoorsman, Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shooting darts as a member of the Tamaqua Dart League. He was an ardent Notre Dame football fan.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Interment, with military honors, will be in St. Jerome's Cemetery, Tamaqua.
Memorials in Dave's name may be made in care of Ann Price, 249 Lafayette St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
