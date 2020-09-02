1/1
David J. Versuk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Versuk
David "Har" J. Versuk, 58, of Franklin Township, Lehighton, died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at VNA Hospice House at St. Luke's in Bethlehem.
He was a son of the late Harry and Joyce (Knappenberger) Versuk.
He was a graduate of Palmerton High School, and was employed as a carpenter by Road-CON, Inc., West Chester, for many years.
David was a member of St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Palmerton. He was a Minnesota Viking Fan, and loved the music of Black Sabbath, golfing, camping and playing horseshoes.
Survivors: Sons, Kyle D. Versuk of Bethehem, and David J. Versuk of Lehighton; brother, Harry B. Versuk, and companion Kaye Berger, of Palmerton; sister, Diane P. Versuk-Rodrigues of Palmerton; one granddaughter, Lucy A. of Lehighton.
Services: Funeral service, 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call, 10-11:30 a.m., Friday at the funeral home. Interment, St. Vladimir's Lower Cemetery, Fireline Road, Palmerton. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved