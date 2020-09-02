David J. Versuk
David "Har" J. Versuk, 58, of Franklin Township, Lehighton, died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at VNA Hospice House at St. Luke's in Bethlehem.
He was a son of the late Harry and Joyce (Knappenberger) Versuk.
He was a graduate of Palmerton High School, and was employed as a carpenter by Road-CON, Inc., West Chester, for many years.
David was a member of St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Palmerton. He was a Minnesota Viking Fan, and loved the music of Black Sabbath, golfing, camping and playing horseshoes.
Survivors: Sons, Kyle D. Versuk of Bethehem, and David J. Versuk of Lehighton; brother, Harry B. Versuk, and companion Kaye Berger, of Palmerton; sister, Diane P. Versuk-Rodrigues of Palmerton; one granddaughter, Lucy A. of Lehighton.
Services: Funeral service, 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call, 10-11:30 a.m., Friday at the funeral home. Interment, St. Vladimir's Lower Cemetery, Fireline Road, Palmerton. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
.