David M. Williams
David M. Williams
David M. "Sky" Williams, 50, of Summit Hill, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Coal-
dale, he was the son of Arthur and Mary (Nihen) Williams of Lansford.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 1989. He last worked for Pretium in Hazleton as a supervisor.
He was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill. Sky was an avid Boston Red Sox and Notre Dame fan.
Surviving, along with his parents, is a son, Ty Williams and his mother, Lauren Jones Williams; sisters, Laura O'Gorman and her husband, Francy, of Summit Hill and Christine LeClair of Lansford; nephews and niece, Tony O'Gorman, Jack LeClair and Reagan LeClair; and great-niece, Erin O'Gorman.
Services: Funeral services will be held private at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Sky's memory may be made to the education fund for his son, Ty Williams, c/o the family.
Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
