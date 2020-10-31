David M. Williams
David M. "Sky" Williams, 50, of Summit Hill, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Coal-
dale, he was the son of Arthur and Mary (Nihen) Williams of Lansford.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 1989. He last worked for Pretium in Hazleton as a supervisor.
He was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill. Sky was an avid Boston Red Sox and Notre Dame fan.
Surviving, along with his parents, is a son, Ty Williams and his mother, Lauren Jones Williams; sisters, Laura O'Gorman and her husband, Francy, of Summit Hill and Christine LeClair of Lansford; nephews and niece, Tony O'Gorman, Jack LeClair and Reagan LeClair; and great-niece, Erin O'Gorman.
Services: Funeral services will be held private at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Sky's memory may be made to the education fund for his son, Ty Williams, c/o the family.
Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com
.