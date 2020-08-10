Comm. David O. Miller

Commander David (Dave) O. Miller USN (Ret.), 88, died peacefully at Frederick Health Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

He was born in Allentown, on Feb. 7, 1932, to Oliver Timothy and Mary Jane (Davies) Miller.

He spent his early years in the Lansford area, graduating from Lansford High School in 1950. Following graduation he completed one year at Admiral Farragut Academy in NJ before being accepted into the Naval Academy.

Following his graduation in 1955 he began his service in the U.S. Navy. In February 1956, Ensign David Miller, SC, USN, successfully completed the Navy Supply Corps School. In 1970 Dave completed graduate school earning his degree in Logistics Engineering from Virginia Tech, VA.

He served on the USS Hollister, USNS Gen. Gaffey, USS Constellation and the USS Hornet in the following wars/conflicts: Korea, Taiwan Patrol, Vietnam and the Cold War, until his retirement in 1977 as commander. Following his 28 years of service in the U.S. Navy, he worked for 20 years as a defense contractor for Vitro Corp in Silver Spring, MD.

Dave had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh, often entertaining his family and friends with his jokes and stories. He spent much of his free time volunteering for his parish, St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Walkersville, MD. In 2012, he joined St. Timothy Catholic Church, Walkersville, MD.

He married his high school sweetheart, Mildred (Mil) Perzel, a day after his Naval Academy graduation. They were married for 47 years. She preceded him in death, Jan. 5, 2003. His parents and youngest daughter, Jane, also preceded him in death.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Bernice Miller, Walkersville, MD; daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Timothy Hellkamp of Orlando, FL.; grandchildren include Chris and Jewell Hellkamp of Sterling, VA; Erin Hellkamp of Orlando, FL; special sister-in-law and friend, Teresa Roderick, who resided with Dave and Bernice for 11 years. Stepchildren include Angie and David Leach of Cottage Grove, TN; Belinda and Mike Barnes of Walkersville, MD; Cassandra Offutt of New Market, MD; Diana and Jeff Crum of Thurmont, MD; Elaina and Steve Moore of Smithsburg, MD; Danny and Beth Herndon of Walkersville, MD. He is also survived by several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Service: The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick, MD. A Celebration of Life will be held at the funeral home at 11 am. Msgr. Richard Murphy will officiate. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Frederick Health Hospice would be greatly appreciated.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneralHome.

