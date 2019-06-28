Home

David T. Snyder

David T. Snyder, 84, of Mountain Road, Tamaqua, and formerly of Pine Street, Tamaqua, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Orwigsburg.
Born in Pottsville on Feb. 19, 1935 he was the son of the late David and Margaret (Edling) Snyder.
David was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by cousins, Margaret Zimmerman and Karen Bensinger of the Lewistown Valley.
Service: Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, in Odd Fellows Cemetery, West Broad Street, Tamaqua, with the Rev. James Williams officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on June 28, 2019
