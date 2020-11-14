1/2
David W. Jones
David W. Jones
David W. "Buck" Jones, 83, of Allentown, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Arden Courts of Allentown. He was the husband of the late Joanne (Edwa-rds) Jones.
He began his 44-year career with Erie Insurance as a claims adjuster, supervisor and later as a litigation spec-ialist before retiring in 2004.
Born in Pal-merton, he was a son of the late John and Eva (Weidaw) Jones.
He was a 1955 graduate of Palmerton High School, where he was involved in many activities, including basketball, baseball, football, band and the choir.
He received a football scholarship to Muhlenberg College, from which he graduated with a B.A in psychology in 1960.
Upon graduation, he was inducted into the U.S. Army, where served as active duty and reserve until 1966.
David coached his son's Little League Baseball teams at Hamilton Park, where they won numerous championships. He was an avid golfer and a was a member of Moselem Springs "Old Goats Club." Highlights of his golfing include a hole-in-one and he also won the "Moselem Cup" championship in 2006. He loved all sports and was a diehard Phillies fan.
David's family would like to thank the staff of Arden Courts for all the love and care they provide to him during his stay.
Surviving are a son, David W. II of Glen Gardener, N.J.; a daughter, Jill Jones Merkert, and her husband, William A. Merkert, of Whitehall; a son-in-law, Bing Senora of Ridgefield, N.J.; a grandson, Derek Senora; and three stepgrandchildren, Justin, Kirstin and Brandon.
He was also predeceased by a daughter Chris Senora, who died in 2019; and two siblings, Betty Steigerwalt and John Jones.
Service: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, Stephens Funeral Home, 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Private interment at convenience of family. Call 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. www.stephensfuneral.com.


Published in Times News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
21
Service
10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
November 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
