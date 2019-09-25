|
|
David W.
Miller
David W. Miller, 71, of Heritage Village, Walnutport, Lehigh Township, formerly of Palmerton, died early Tuesday morning, Sept 24, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem. He was the husband of DeeJayne (Herman) Miller since Dec 18, 1970.
He was em-ployed by the Norfolk South-ern Rail-road, Easton, as a heavy duty equipment mechanic for 34 years before retiring in 2006.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Frank H. and Alice A. (Bonenberger) Miller.
He was a member of Faith Alive United Methodist Church, Palmerton, where he sang on the choir.
A 1967 graduate of Panther Valley High School, he later served in the Air Force, Vietnam 1968-72, attaining the rank of SSGT. He was a member of the American Legion Coaldale Post 170, Coaldale; the Barber Shop Chorus, later Brothers of Harmony, Bangor and Pen Argyl; and the Barnstormers Chorus, Mid-Atlantic Region.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Jennifer D., wife of Kurt Rodenbach of Slatington, and Chrissy J., wife of Don Rehatchek of Palmerton; two sons, David J., and his wife, Laura, of Allentown, and Philip A., and his wife, Rebecca, of Nesquehoning; six grandchildren, Mason, Katelyn, Joshua, Jax, Andrew and Jordan; two brothers, the Rev. Franklin J., and his wife, Catherine, of Kissimmee, FL, and Bruce G. Sr., and his wife, MaryLou, of Palmerton; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by and infant sister, Pamela A.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Faith Alive UMC, 678 Pine St., Palmerton. Interment with military honors, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the memorial fund of the church, P.O. Box 177, 678 Pine St., Palmerton, PA 18071. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 25, 2019