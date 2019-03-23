David J. Yelito

David J. Yelito, 64, of Coaldale, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, in Lake Hauto surrounded by his family having fought a courageous battle against cancer. He was Dad, Pop-Pop, Pappy and brother.

Born on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 1954 in Hazleton. He was the son of the late Alfred and Margaret (Boyle) Yelito. Dave was also preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Jane Yelito and infant grandson

A Tamaqua High School graduate, Class of 1973, Dave was a self-employed contractor while owning, maintaining, and renovating the Laurel Hill apartments in Coaldale.

Never letting his diagnosis slow him down, he left a mark of his talents by helping to renovate his siblings' and each of his children's' properties. An avid sports fan, he reveled in the athletic accomplishments of his children and prided himself on never missing a game, meet or match.

He also coached youth sports and was an accomplished cyclist, often seen peddling up the Summit Hill hill and throughout the region alongside his daughter, Jennel. In addition, Dave gave back by volunteering his time and skills in the Coaldale community.

Surviving are sons: Jason David Yelito and his wife, Denise, of Nesquehoning, Louis Joseph Yelito and his wife, Elizabeth "Libby," of Nesquehoning, Nicholas Allen Yelito and his wife, Melissa; daughter: Jennel Lynn Swenson wife of William; brothers: Thomas Yelito, Dennis Yelito, Daniel Yelito, and Louis Yelito; sisters: Rosemary Burney and Margaret Ann Samson; grandchildren: Ja'Shon, Jager, Axel, River, and a future grandchild on the way from his youngest son.

Service: A celebration of Dave's life will take place on Tuesday, March 26 at 7 p.m. from the funeral home. Friends may visit from 5 p.m. until time of services. Private interment will be in St. Jerome R.C.C. Cemetery, Tamaqua. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. of 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.

Memorials in Dave's name can be made to Tamaqua Salvation Army, 105 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Dave visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.