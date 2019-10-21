|
|
Dayle W. Smith
With great sadness we announce the sudden death of area businessman Dayle W. Smith, a lifelong resident of Mahoning Township.
Dayle passed away at St. Luke's Hospital - Lehighton Campus at the age of 67 on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Wayne H. and Marian M. (Miller) Smith.
Nothing was more important to Dayle than his family, which includes his wife of 42 years, Cathy (Fetterolf) Smith; daughters, Emily F. Gerber, wife of Jeremy, of Ambler and Carly E.F. Smith of Lehighton; son, Dylan W. Smith, and his wife Paige, of Lehighton; two grandsons, who affectionately called him "Opa," Brandt and Henrik Gerber; sisters-in-law Becky Bisbing of Lehighton, Susan Kay Bowers of Estill Springs, TN, Christina MacKeith of Pittsburgh; as well as four nieces and seven nephews.
Born in Palmerton on Jan. 16, 1952, he was the son of the late Wayne H. and Marian (Miller) Smith. He was also predeceased by his twin sister, Gayle M. Stewart, who died in 2014.
A 1969 graduate of Lehighton High School, Dayle attended Catawba College in N.C. He owned and operated W.M. Miller Painting until 2017 and continued to guide Carly and Dylan in the operation of the business.
A devoted member of Ben Salem U.C.C. of Lehighton, Dayle served in many capacities, church choir, Elder, Consistory Deacon, and president of the board during the construction of the new church building.
Music was an integral part of the Smith family and Dayle proudly carried the torch. He was a member of the Lost & Found Quartet and often joined the Cramer Brothers Band on stage to sing and play harmonica.
Dayle was a member of the Mahoning Township Fire Company and helped in the restoration of their Hahn Pumper.
He was previously an EMT with Penn Mahoning Ambulance. He served as a forest fire warden. In 1973, he was a member of the first Hot Shot crew from Carbon County to go out west and fight forest fires.
A member of Lehighton Lodge No. 621 F&AM Masonic Lodge in Lehighton, he was also a 32 degree Masonic Scottish Rite Mason.
An avid outdoors man, Dayle liked to hunt, fish and golf. His grand dogs Ranger and Roland were often his companions.
Service: Funeral services will be held on Thursday Oct. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. from Ben Salem U.C.C., 1965 Church Hill Road Lehighton, with the Rev. Michael McGowan to officiate.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the church and on the morning of services from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Private interment, Ben Salem Church Cemetery Lehighton.
Memorials in his name to: Ben Salem U.C.C., P.O. Box 128, Andreas, PA 18211.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Dayle may be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike New Ringgold.
Published in Times News on Oct. 21, 2019