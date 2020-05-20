Home

Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
Dean A. Kresge

Dean A. Kresge Obituary
Dean A. Kresge
Dean A. Kresge, 60, of Gilbert, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in his home.
Born in Leh-ighton on Dec. 5, 1959, he was a son of Albert and Carole (Borger) Kresge of Gilbert.
He was a 1978 graduate from Pleasant Valley High School, Brodheadsville, and a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Gilbert.
We have been blessed with the presence of Dean in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his parents, Albert and Carole; and his sisters, Penny Simpson, and her husband, Raymond, of Effort, and Tricia Cramer of Gilbert.
Dean was a loving uncle to his nephews, Beau Simpson and Logan Cramer; and his nieces, Ashley Meinking, Lindsay Pugliese and Cortney Simpson Reinhart. Dean is also survived by his great-nephews, Aaron Simpson, Christopher Simpson and Abel Simpson; and a great-niece, Isabella Pugliese.
Service: Due to the current health circumstances surrounding our community, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 209, Gilbert. www.gower
funeralhome.com.
Published in Times News on May 20, 2020
