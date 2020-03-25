|
|
Dean G. George
Dean G. George of Albrightsville passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. He was the husband of Ellen M. (Whalen) George. They celebrated their 30th anniversary.
Born in Lilly, PA, on Oct. 28, 1939, he was a son of the late Dean and Margaret (McEwan) George.
He was an Army and Air Force veteran, having served during the Vietnam Era.
George was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Lake Harmony.
He was employed by Delta Airlines for 30 years as a passenger service agent before retiring.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Aisling George, at home; a son Jon in North Dakota; and six sisters, Anita Mello, Joyce George, Judy Riccardi, Janice George and Patricia, wife of James Sannani, all of Philadelphia, and Theresa O'Brein and her husband of Philadelphia.
Service: Funeral services will be private. No calling hours. Arrangements by David J. Stianche Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe. Online condolences can be offered at www.stianchefh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 25, 2020