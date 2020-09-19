Dean M. Meckes
Dean M. Meckes, 63, of Indian Land, SC, (formerly of Palmerton) passed away at home in Sun City on Sept. 10, 2020.
He was born Jan. 30, 1957, in Lehighton, a son of Nancy Clapper and the late Melvin Meckes.
Dean graduated from Palmer-
ton High School in the class of 1974.
He was an avid hunter, golfer and fisherman.
Dean and Susan own and operate My Store in Palmerton, and were semi-retired in Indian Land, SC.
He is survived by his wife Susan Meckes; mother Nancy Clapper; brother, Brian Meckes (Barbara); niece Jessica and nephew Alex.
Service: Due to the COVID19 pandemic, services will be private.
Online condolences may be shared at www.heritagecares.com
.