|
|
Dean Mullen
Dean Mullen, 94, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on Dec. 24, 2019. Born in Weissport, he was one of five children born to the late Charles and Evadna (Hill) Mullen.
He was a grad-uate of Weiss-port Elemen-tary and Lehigh-ton High schools. Dean was a baseball pitcher for Lehighton High School and also played semi-pro baseball and basketball with the Lehighton American Legion.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-52. He was a member of the baseball and basketball teams at Fort Jackson, S.C., and also played trumpet and bagpipes in the army band. Dean received a B.S. Ed. from Penn State University in 1956 and a M.Ed. from the University of Pittsburgh in 1957. He played three years of varsity tennis at PSU and coached the freshman tennis team in 1957. He was also a PSU intramural badminton and handball champion; president of the student council; and received the "Paul Smith Memorial" trophy as outstanding senior in the PSU College of Physical Education.
Dean was a double's tennis champ in both the Allentown City Open and the Northeastern Clay Courts in Wilkes-Barre. He became a certified U.S. Lawn Tennis Assn. teaching pro for more than 30 years at Oakmont Tennis Club in Allentown, Larchmont Shore Club in New York, Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, MD, Georgetown Prep Tennis Club of Bethesda, MD, and Canaan Valley Resort, W.V. He often gave tennis lessons to celebrities, professional athletes and politicians. After retirement from tennis, Dean became an avid ice skater and dancer, teaching ballroom and line dancing for many years in the Washington, D.C., VA and W.V. areas. He was inducted into the Carbon County Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.
He was also predeceased by a brother Jack; and a sister, Betty (Mullen) Brey.
Surviving are a brother Dick of Cheyenne, WY; a sister-in-law, Karen Mullen of Arlington, VA; a brother Tom, and his wife, Vicki, of Breinigsville; a longtime companion and friend, Carol Toba of Linden, VA; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Service: Private, for family only.
Published in Times News on Jan. 11, 2020