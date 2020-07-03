1/1
Dean R. Confer Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean R. Confer Sr.
It is with great sadness the family of Dean R. "Bip" Confer Sr., of Tamaqua, announce the unexpected passing of their beloved husband and father on Wednesday July 1, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, after his two year courageous battle against cancer, at the age of 67 years.
Born Tuesday, Jan. 27, 1953, in Jim Thorpe, a son of the late Donald C. and Ruth E. (Blose) Confer.
He was also predeceased by infant siblings, Sharon and Keith Confer; and brother, Gene "Rutz" Confer.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Leslie (Kulha) Confer; daughter, Rachel Confer Krebs, wife of Joseph, of Jim Thorpe; son, Dean R. Confer Jr. of Tamaqua; brothers, Glenn Confer, and his wife Margaret, of Jim Thorpe, Ronald Confer and his companion Susie Strauss of Jim Thorpe, Donald Confer, and his wife Paula, of New Ringgold, Brent Confer of Tamaqua, Dennis Confer, and his wife Lisa, of Tamaqua, Gregory "Fred" Confer, and his wife Patti, of Tamaqua, Bruce Confer, and his wife Elizabeth, of Tamaqua, and Neil Confer, and his wife Bernadette, of Tamaqua; sisters, April Gearhart of Tamaqua, and Starr Valentine, wife of Paul of Tamaqua; his grandchildren, whom he adored, Cooper Dean Krebs and Theodore "Teddy" Krebs; many nieces and nephews.
A 1972 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Dean was an ardent supporter of the Tamaqua Blue Raiders sports teams.
A harder worker one will never find. Dean was a pipe fitter for over 35 years, last working for Muschlitz Excavating of Bath.
He supported all Philadelphia sports teams and was a longtime member of the Citizens Fire Company, Tamaqua.
Dean was raised in a large family yet by way of his huge personality had an even larger group of friends. He will be deeply missed by all.
Service: A public visitation will take place from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, on Monday July 6, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The family will hold private funeral services with interment at St. Jerome Catholic Church Cemetery in Tamaqua.
Memorials in Dean's name may be made to: St. Jerome Regional School, 50 Meadow Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252; or the Citizens Fire Company, 99 W. Rowe St., Tamaqua, PA 18252
Online condolences or a fond memory of Dean may be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved