Dean R. Confer Sr.
It is with great sadness the family of Dean R. "Bip" Confer Sr., of Tamaqua, announce the unexpected passing of their beloved husband and father on Wednesday July 1, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, after his two year courageous battle against cancer, at the age of 67 years.
Born Tuesday, Jan. 27, 1953, in Jim Thorpe, a son of the late Donald C. and Ruth E. (Blose) Confer.
He was also predeceased by infant siblings, Sharon and Keith Confer; and brother, Gene "Rutz" Confer.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Leslie (Kulha) Confer; daughter, Rachel Confer Krebs, wife of Joseph, of Jim Thorpe; son, Dean R. Confer Jr. of Tamaqua; brothers, Glenn Confer, and his wife Margaret, of Jim Thorpe, Ronald Confer and his companion Susie Strauss of Jim Thorpe, Donald Confer, and his wife Paula, of New Ringgold, Brent Confer of Tamaqua, Dennis Confer, and his wife Lisa, of Tamaqua, Gregory "Fred" Confer, and his wife Patti, of Tamaqua, Bruce Confer, and his wife Elizabeth, of Tamaqua, and Neil Confer, and his wife Bernadette, of Tamaqua; sisters, April Gearhart of Tamaqua, and Starr Valentine, wife of Paul of Tamaqua; his grandchildren, whom he adored, Cooper Dean Krebs and Theodore "Teddy" Krebs; many nieces and nephews.
A 1972 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Dean was an ardent supporter of the Tamaqua Blue Raiders sports teams.
A harder worker one will never find. Dean was a pipe fitter for over 35 years, last working for Muschlitz Excavating of Bath.
He supported all Philadelphia sports teams and was a longtime member of the Citizens Fire Company, Tamaqua.
Dean was raised in a large family yet by way of his huge personality had an even larger group of friends. He will be deeply missed by all.
Service: A public visitation will take place from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, on Monday July 6, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The family will hold private funeral services with interment at St. Jerome Catholic Church Cemetery in Tamaqua.
Memorials in Dean's name may be made to: St. Jerome Regional School, 50 Meadow Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252; or the Citizens Fire Company, 99 W. Rowe St., Tamaqua, PA 18252
Online condolences or a fond memory of Dean may be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
.