Debbie L. Ryan
Debbie L. Ryan, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, of Hazle Street, Tamaqua, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at St. Luke's, Bethlehem, at 62 years of age.
Born Thursday, Nov. 7, 1957, in Lehighton, the daughter of the late Fred and Marlene D. (Gerber) Stesige-rwalt.
Surviving are her husband of 27 years, Phillip M. "Flip" Ryan III; sons, James A. "Jamie" Ryan, and his wife Anastasia, of Brighton, MI, Phillip Michael Ryan IV of Tamaqua, and John T. "Jack" Ryan of Pottsville; her grandchildren, whom she adored, Augustus "Auggie", Arianna, Teagan, Declan, Archer, Mabel and Millie; aunts, uncles and cousins.
A 1975 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Deb matriculated to Penn State University.
Deb worked for Schuylkill County Public Assistance Office, and had previous stints with Children in Youth, and Office of Aging in Schuylkill County.
Deb, was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church.
She enjoyed walks at the reservoir with Flip and their German Shepherd Gia. Deb so enjoyed following Jamie during his collegiate football day's while playing for the University of Notre Dame, and then Mike during his career playing for the University of Connecticut. Family was Deb's main priority. She will be missed by all.
Service: A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, at 10 a.m. Friends shall be received at the end of Mass. Interment will be in St. Jerome Cemetery Tamaqua.
Memorials to: Tamaqua Carbon American Cancer Society, 33 W. Ridge St., Lansford, PA 18232.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Oct. 5, 2020.
