Deborah C. Miller
Deborah C. Miller, 71, of Palm Bay, FL, formally of Tamaqua, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, with her family by her side. She was the wife of Ronald N. Miller for 54 years.
Born in Greensboro, GA, on July 23, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth B. Webb and Velma (Wood) Bau-man.
Before retiring she was employed as a chiropractic assistant at Trainer Chiropractic, Tamaqua.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are two daughters, Jenelle Jones, Andreas, and Sharon Readinger, wife of Allen, Palm Bay, FL; three grandsons, Travis Grieder, Michael Grieder and Bradley Readinger; one great-grandson, Micheal Grieder; two sisters, Patricia Webb, Quakertown, and Angie King, Reading.
She was also predeceased by a son, Brian Nevin; and a sister Cheryl Mills.
Services: will be at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 714 Golf Road, Tamaqua, on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. A private interment will be at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care, Palm Bay, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Dec. 5, 2019