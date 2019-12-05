Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
714 Golf Road
Tamaqua, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah C. Miller


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah C. Miller Obituary
Deborah C. Miller
Deborah C. Miller, 71, of Palm Bay, FL, formally of Tamaqua, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, with her family by her side. She was the wife of Ronald N. Miller for 54 years.
Born in Greensboro, GA, on July 23, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth B. Webb and Velma (Wood) Bau-man.
Before retiring she was employed as a chiropractic assistant at Trainer Chiropractic, Tamaqua.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are two daughters, Jenelle Jones, Andreas, and Sharon Readinger, wife of Allen, Palm Bay, FL; three grandsons, Travis Grieder, Michael Grieder and Bradley Readinger; one great-grandson, Micheal Grieder; two sisters, Patricia Webb, Quakertown, and Angie King, Reading.
She was also predeceased by a son, Brian Nevin; and a sister Cheryl Mills.
Services: will be at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 714 Golf Road, Tamaqua, on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. A private interment will be at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care, Palm Bay, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -