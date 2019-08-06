Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Everett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Zehner Everett


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Zehner Everett Obituary
Mrs. Deborah
Zehner Everett
Mrs. Deborah Zehner Everett, 70, of Snydersville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in her daughter's home after a long struggle with cancer. She was the wife of Bruce E. Everett. They were married for 49 years.
She was a librar-ian for 30 years, serving most of that time in the Stroudsburg Area School District.
Born on Dec. 20, 1948, in the Palmerton Hospital, she was a daughter of Althea (Breiner) Zehner and the late Newton L. Zehner.
Debby was a 1966 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School (where she was voted "most likely to succeed" by her classmates) and a 1970 graduate of Kutztown University with a B.S. in library science.
Debby's talents were many and she used them to help people and organizations in the local community. She was a member of Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church and had served as a Sunday school teacher, head of the social ministry committee for many years and as a Stephen minister. When her daughters were young, she was a 4-H leader and a Girl Scout leader.
She enjoyed volunteering at the Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm. Baking, sewing and reading were her favorite pastimes. She was a devoted pet owner to her cats and her corgi dogs.
She was a member of Monroe Chapter No. 99, Order of the Eastern Star.
Deborah and Bruce enjoyed cruising and also traveling within the U.S. and to many parts of the world.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Bruce Everett; her mother, Althea (Breiner) Zehner, and her sister, Rebecca Zehner, both of Mantzville; and her two daughters, Jessica Everett Ryan, and husband, Keith M. Ryan, of Bourne End, England, and Stephanie Everett Johnson, and husband, Matthew C. Johnson, of Lafayette Hill; three granddaughters, Amelia Johnson, Isobel (Belle) Ryan and Gabrielle (Bree) Ryan; and a grandson, Alexander Johnson. Always the librarian, she loved reading stories with her grandchildren.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church, 419 Bossardsville Road, Stroudsburg. Private interment 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Call 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, and 9:30-11 a.m. Friday in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18360, or to the AWSOM animal shelter, P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. www.kresge
funeralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now