Mrs. Deborah
Zehner Everett
Mrs. Deborah Zehner Everett, 70, of Snydersville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in her daughter's home after a long struggle with cancer. She was the wife of Bruce E. Everett. They were married for 49 years.
She was a librar-ian for 30 years, serving most of that time in the Stroudsburg Area School District.
Born on Dec. 20, 1948, in the Palmerton Hospital, she was a daughter of Althea (Breiner) Zehner and the late Newton L. Zehner.
Debby was a 1966 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School (where she was voted "most likely to succeed" by her classmates) and a 1970 graduate of Kutztown University with a B.S. in library science.
Debby's talents were many and she used them to help people and organizations in the local community. She was a member of Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church and had served as a Sunday school teacher, head of the social ministry committee for many years and as a Stephen minister. When her daughters were young, she was a 4-H leader and a Girl Scout leader.
She enjoyed volunteering at the Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm. Baking, sewing and reading were her favorite pastimes. She was a devoted pet owner to her cats and her corgi dogs.
She was a member of Monroe Chapter No. 99, Order of the Eastern Star.
Deborah and Bruce enjoyed cruising and also traveling within the U.S. and to many parts of the world.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Bruce Everett; her mother, Althea (Breiner) Zehner, and her sister, Rebecca Zehner, both of Mantzville; and her two daughters, Jessica Everett Ryan, and husband, Keith M. Ryan, of Bourne End, England, and Stephanie Everett Johnson, and husband, Matthew C. Johnson, of Lafayette Hill; three granddaughters, Amelia Johnson, Isobel (Belle) Ryan and Gabrielle (Bree) Ryan; and a grandson, Alexander Johnson. Always the librarian, she loved reading stories with her grandchildren.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church, 419 Bossardsville Road, Stroudsburg. Private interment 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua. Call 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, and 9:30-11 a.m. Friday in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18360, or to the AWSOM animal shelter, P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. www.kresge
funeralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 6, 2019