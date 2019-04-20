Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Kreger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra A. Kreger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Debra A. Kreger Obituary
Debra A. Kreger
On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Debra A. Kreger passed away at the age of 63.
Debbie was born on Oct. 3, 1955, in East Strouds-burg, to William (Bill) and Emma (Weiss) Kreger.
She received her degree in Parks & Recreation from Penn State University in 1978 and worked for the post office in Lake Mary, Florida, for 22 ½ years.
Debbie loved golfing, kayaking and traveling. She had a passion for photography and genealogy. She was known for her quiet and gentle spirit.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Bill.
She is survived by her mother, Emma, and her stepfather, Ray; her sister, Mariellen; brother-in-law, Jeff; nephew, Ryan; and niece, Nicole.
Service: No funeral services will be held. The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now