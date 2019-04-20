|
|
Debra A. Kreger
On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Debra A. Kreger passed away at the age of 63.
Debbie was born on Oct. 3, 1955, in East Strouds-burg, to William (Bill) and Emma (Weiss) Kreger.
She received her degree in Parks & Recreation from Penn State University in 1978 and worked for the post office in Lake Mary, Florida, for 22 ½ years.
Debbie loved golfing, kayaking and traveling. She had a passion for photography and genealogy. She was known for her quiet and gentle spirit.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Bill.
She is survived by her mother, Emma, and her stepfather, Ray; her sister, Mariellen; brother-in-law, Jeff; nephew, Ryan; and niece, Nicole.
Service: No funeral services will be held. The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 20, 2019