Debra L. Scherer
Debra L. (Dorshimer) Scherer, 66, of Lehigh Avenue, Palmerton, died peacefully Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2019, at Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late LeRoy and Thelma (Hunsicker) Dorshimer.
Debra was employed as a nurse's aide at the former Allentown State Hospital, East Allentown, for 35 years.
She was a loving mother and homemaker.
Survivors: sons, Aaron M. and Brandon T., both at home in Palmerton; and a brother in Eurpoe.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: A .
Published in Times News on Oct. 29, 2019