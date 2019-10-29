Home

Debra L. Scherer Obituary
Debra L. Scherer
Debra L. (Dorshimer) Scherer, 66, of Lehigh Avenue, Palmerton, died peacefully Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2019, at Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late LeRoy and Thelma (Hunsicker) Dorshimer.
Debra was employed as a nurse's aide at the former Allentown State Hospital, East Allentown, for 35 years.
She was a loving mother and homemaker.
Survivors: sons, Aaron M. and Brandon T., both at home in Palmerton; and a brother in Eurpoe.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions:
Published in Times News on Oct. 29, 2019
