Debra S. Fletcher Obituary
Debra S. Fletcher
Debra S. Fletcher, 60, of Franklin Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of Douglas K. Fletcher. They were married for 13 years.
She worked for several years as a restaurant manager in various establishments.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of Robert Scheckler Jr. and the late Nancy (Andrews) Scheckler.
Surviving in addition to her husband and father are a daughter, Stephanie Fletcher; three sons, Joseph Scheckler, Daniel Schmolke and Kevin Fletcher; seven grandchildren; her stepmother, Bonnie Scheckler; a sister Melissa, and her husband, Dean Miller; two brothers, Dennis Scheckler, and his wife, Deborah, and Steven Scheckler, and his companion, Julie Thomas; a niece and three nephews.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, Faith Alive United Methodist Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday in the church. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on May 4, 2019
