Deirdre A. BergerDeirdre A. Berger, 50, of Palmerton, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest campus, after a long illness.After graduating from Palmerton Area High School in 1987, she worked in customer service for various area businesses.She loved crafting and woodworking.Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of Ronald and SuzAnna (Villella) Berger, each of Palmerton.Survivors: Parents; son, Aaron Kromer, and wife Tanya; grandson, Kamron; sister, Johnette Kralik, and husband Shane; nephews, Corey Eckhart, and wife Katherine, Kane Kralik, and wife Kelsey, Kyle Kralik; great-nephews, Oliver Eckhart and Karson Kralik; great-niece, Jane Eckhart.Services: Graveside memorial, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, in Towamensing Cemetery, 3rd St. and Fireline Rd., Palmerton. Call 3-4 p.m. Wednesday in the cemetery. Masks are strongly encouraged. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.Contributions: Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St, Nesquehoning, PA 18240. www.tk-thomas-fh.com