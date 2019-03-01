Delano S. Strohl

Delano S. "Delly" Strohl, 80, of Bridge Street, Lehighton, formerly of Aquashicola and Palmerton, died peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2019, in the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Tamaqua.

He was employed by the former Scotty's Fashions Co., Little Gap, in the bagging and shipping department for 44 years.

Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Mildred (Strohl) Green.

He attended the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, Palmerton.

An avid baseball fan, he enjoyed watching the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs and the Philadelphia Phillies. Delly also enjoyed model trains, fishing, map reading, attending St. Luke's Adult Day Care, Lehighton, and playing his accordion.

Surviving are a cousin, Marlene S. Bollinger, with whom he resided for years; and many other cousins and friends.

He was also predeceased by a brother, Marlin.

Service: Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Fifth Street and Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton. Interment, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville. Call 1-2 p.m. Thursday in the church. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the memorial fund of the church. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneral

homes.com. Published in Times News on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary