Delbert E. George Jr.

Delbert E. "Butch" George Jr., 66, of Kunkletown, Lower Towamensing Township, passed away suddenly early Saturday morning, March 2, 2019, in his residence. He was the companion of Agnes (Kibler) Souders for the past several years.

He was a mech-anic and truck driver by Smil-ey Tru-cking, the former New Jersey Zinc Co., Palmerton.

Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Delbert Sr. and Edith (Miller) George-Peters.

He was a member of the Bowmanstown Rod and Gun Club; a social member of the V.F.W., Palmerton Post; and a life member of the Sun Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Monroe County.

Surviving are a daughter, Whitney, wife of Scott Rice of Saylorsburg; two granddaughters, Haiden and Bailey Rice; three stepdaughters, Tina, wife of Todd Ahner of Slatington, Rhonda, wife of Robert Spadell, and Joeleen Souders, and her companion, Rubin Soto, all of Palmerton; five stepgrandchildren, Tanya, wife of Aaron Kromer of Slatington, and Tyler Easterly, Cassie Easterly, Damian Hatcher and Ayleah Dease, all of Palmerton; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Kamron Kromer and Khali George; two sisters, Dorothea, wife of Paul Strohl, and Diane Bollinger; and several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Butch also leaves behind many good friends, especially Richard "Dick" Smiley.

He was also predeceased by his stepfather, Clark Peters.

Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Eastern PA Down Syndrome Center, in memory of Leilene Soto, P.O. Box 60, 6900 Hamilton Boulevard, Trexlertown, PA 18087. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.