In loving memory of my husband, Delbert Solt, who passed away six years ago today, September 19.
I feel a warmth around me
like your presence is so near
As I close my eyes to visualize
your face when you were here.
I endure the times we spent together
as they are locked inside my heart
As long as I have those memories
We will never be apart.
Even though we cannot speak anymore
My voice is always there
because every night before I sleep
I have you in my prayer.
With love and sadly missed, Wife Carol
Published in Times News on Sept. 19, 2019