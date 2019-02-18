Mrs. Delores D.

Scaran

Mrs. Delores D. Scaran, 81, of Lansford, passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in her residence. She was the wife of Gerard "Jerry" Scaran. They were married for 58 years this past June 25.

She worked for 26 years for the Bureau of Collections at the Carbon County Courthouse, including having served as its director for many years. Prior to that, she worked for the former Panther Valley Loan Comp-any.

Born in Sum-mit Hill, she was a daugh-ter of the late John and Sarah (Benninger) Conahan.

She was a 1955 graduate of Marian High School and a graduate of the Bethlehem Business School.

She was a member of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Lansford, and a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Karen, wife of Gene Binder of Nesquehoning, and Kimberly Kwaak of Coaldale; four grandchildren, Matthew Sabol, T.J. Lawrence III, Casey Lawrence and Emilee Kwaak; a great-granddaughter, Iris Bella Lawrence; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Jr. and Edward; and a sister, Marie Reiber.

Service: Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Private interment at convenience of family. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Contributions in name may be made to the Arcadia Hospice, 700 S. State St., Suite 8, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Published in Times News on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary