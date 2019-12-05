Home

Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Denise Duschak Obituary
Mrs. Denise Duschak
Mrs. Denise Duschak, 55, of Summit Hill, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, Coaldale. She was the wife of Terry Duschak Jr.
She last worked as an LPN for Kirkland Village, Bethlehem. Prior to that, she worked for the Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Tamaqua.
Born in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Evelyn (Haynes) Nilo.
She a graduate of Hazleton High School and received a nursing degree from the Hazleton Career Center.
She was of the Christian faith and was a very spiritual person.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Seth Michael Yom of Summit Hill; four sisters, Francesca Nilo of Treskow, twin sister, Diane Kidd of Tamaqua, Nanette Pentz of Chambersburg and Carla Nilo in Florida; and several nieces.
She was also preceded in death by a nephew.
Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 5, 2019
