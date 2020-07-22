Dennis G. Hertzog
Dennis G. Hertzog, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, 81, of Kutztown, died on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Penn State Health, St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading.
Born Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1939, in Bowers, Berks County. a son of the late Herbert and Elda (Ginther) Hertzog. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Doris F. (Dietrich) Hertzog, on June 5, 2012; brothers, Wayne, Donald, Richard and Leon Hertzog.
Surviving are wife, Joyce E. (Wel-liver) Hertzog; sons, Keith D. Hertzog of Locust Dale, Kenneth A. Hertzog, and his wife Cindy, of Gordon, and Ricky K. Hertzog, and his wife Mary, of New Ringgold; grandchildren, Nicole, and her husband Rick Orth, Nina, and her husband Daniel Rundle, Harmon and Eric; greatgrandchildren, Bret, Kylie and Marcus; sister, Shirley King of Hamburg; brothers Noel Hertzog, and his wife Marie, of Kutztown, and Carl Hertzog of Fleetwood; many nieces and nephews.
Dennis had worked as a truck driver for many years, driving for Nothstein's and Bryan Miller Trucking. Upon retirement he worked for the Kutztown School District.
A member of St. John U.C.C. of Tamaqua, Dennis enjoyed watching NASCAR and spending time with his family.
Service: Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike New Ringgold. Interment
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Memorials in his name to: St. John's U.C.C., 150 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
