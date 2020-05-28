|
|
Dennis J. Bobita
Dennis J. Bobita, 74, of Bo Road, Northampton, Lehigh Township, died suddenly Monday evening, May 25, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Rosalie A. (Luksa) Bobita since July 13, 1968.
Born in Palmer-
ton, he was a son of the late John and Anna (Kitt) Bobita.
Dennis was employed as vice president of product development for Fresh Pet Kitchens, Bethlehem. Previously, he worked for Alpo-Purina Corp., West Allentown.
He was a member of St, Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlinsville.
Dennis was an officer at the Pet Food Institute, and an Eagle Scout Palmerton Troop.
Dennis was a graduate of the Palmerton High School and later Bloomsburg University. He enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed bird watching. Dennis was known for growing all kinds of hot peppers.
Survivors: wife; son, Brian J. of Northampton; sisters, Joanne Harris, and Annette, wife of Dominick Fantasia, all of Palmerton; two nieces, Dominique and Mia.
Services: Private family funeral services. Interment, Laurel Cemetery, Fullerton. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.Contributions: The Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Times News on May 28, 2020