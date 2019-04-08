Home

Mayes-Melber Funeral Home
200 Franklin St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-0510
Dennis J. Hinger

Dennis J. Hinger Obituary
Dennis J. Hinger
Dennis J. Hinger, 67, of Towamensing Township, Lehighton, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Palmerton. He was the husband of Eileen (Grow) Hinger. They celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on Oct. 22, 2018.
He was a manager in the sheet metal shop of Superior Metal Products, Pottstown.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Alvin and Anna (Mullen) Hinger.
A 1971 graduate of Lehighton Area High School, he had an associate's degree in mechanical engineering.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a brother, Dr. Alvin, and his wife, Lenore, of White Haven; a sister, Mary Lou LeVan of Lehighton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by two brothers, Franklin W. and Joseph R.
Service: All services will be private. Arrangements by Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital, Good Shepherd Plaza, 850 S. Fifth St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Times News on Apr. 8, 2019
