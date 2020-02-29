Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Mikolawski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis J. Mikolawski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis J. Mikolawski Obituary
Dennis J. Mikolawski
Dennis J. Mikolawski, 74, of Behrens Road, Penn Forest Township, died peacefully on Wednesday morning in his home. He was the husband of Joyce R. (Heriegel) Mikolawski, since Jan. 28, 1967.
Born in Milwaukee, WI, he was a son of the late John and Edna (Frances) Mikolawski.
Dennis was co-owner and contractor of the CJ Construction Co. in Penn Forest Township and Whitehall Township. He also worked as a truck driver.
An Army veteran of the Vietnam War, he served his country honorably and achieved the rank of SP4.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce; daughter, Gina of Tampa, FL; son, Christoper and wife, Tracey Mikolawski, of Egypt, Whitehall Township; four grandsons, Thomas, Julian, Ryan and Dylan; two great-grandsons, Logan and Jackson; sisters, Helen, wife of Jim McArthur, of Albrightsville, and Janet, wife of Jim Cratsenburg, of Greenville. He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald.
Services: There will be private graveside services. Urn entombment with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home.
Contributions in his name may be made to the -VAROIC, P.O. Box 42938, Wissahickon and Manheim Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19101-293.
Online condolences may be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -