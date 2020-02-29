|
Dennis J. Mikolawski
Dennis J. Mikolawski, 74, of Behrens Road, Penn Forest Township, died peacefully on Wednesday morning in his home. He was the husband of Joyce R. (Heriegel) Mikolawski, since Jan. 28, 1967.
Born in Milwaukee, WI, he was a son of the late John and Edna (Frances) Mikolawski.
Dennis was co-owner and contractor of the CJ Construction Co. in Penn Forest Township and Whitehall Township. He also worked as a truck driver.
An Army veteran of the Vietnam War, he served his country honorably and achieved the rank of SP4.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce; daughter, Gina of Tampa, FL; son, Christoper and wife, Tracey Mikolawski, of Egypt, Whitehall Township; four grandsons, Thomas, Julian, Ryan and Dylan; two great-grandsons, Logan and Jackson; sisters, Helen, wife of Jim McArthur, of Albrightsville, and Janet, wife of Jim Cratsenburg, of Greenville. He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald.
Services: There will be private graveside services. Urn entombment with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home.
Contributions in his name may be made to the -VAROIC, P.O. Box 42938, Wissahickon and Manheim Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19101-293.
Published in Times News on Feb. 29, 2020