Dennis K. Reed
Dennis K. Reed, 72, of Jim Thorpe, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in his home. He was the long time companion of Sandra Duffy, who passed on March 13, 2016.
Born in Lehighton on April 21, 1947, he was a son of the late Claude and Ruth (Heintzleman) Reed.
Dennis was veteran.
He was also a truck driver for several companies in the area for 40 years. He and Sandra operated the former Snack Shack on Jim Thorpe train excursions. And he loved playing the lottery and hunting.
Dennis is survived by sons, Dennis K. Jr. and his wife, Stephanie, in Palmerton, and Jason of Lehighton; a daughter, Sarah Steigerwalt of Jim Thorpe; a sister, Deborah Boyle and her husband, Joe, of Jim Thorpe; a brother, Jamie Reed; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Kevin Fadden.
Services: Services will be private. There are no calling hours.
Contributions can be made in his name to St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015
The David J. Stianche Funeral Home, 123 Center St., Jim Thorpe has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Times News on Nov. 2, 2019