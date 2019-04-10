|
Dennis Koch
Dennis Koch, 69, husband, father, pap, of Oak Lane, Tamaqua, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at home.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ellen R. (Stidham) Koch; sons, Richard D. Koch, and his fiancee Amanda Benko, of Harrisburg, and Dennis R. Koch, and his wife Gina, of Quakake; daughter, Heather R. Koch of Nesquehoning; sister, Linda, wife of Danny Yoder; grandchildren, Chance, Madison, Zoey, Zayden, Isabella, Celena, Daniel; great-grandchild, Shelby; and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis worked for Bethlehem Mines for many years, before driving truck for Fox Transportation, and Brian Miller Trucking. Dennis enjoyed drag and motor cycle racing.
Born Wednesday, Oct. 26, 1949, in Pottsville, the son of the late Albert and Helen (Everhart) Koch.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of services.
Published in Times News on Apr. 10, 2019