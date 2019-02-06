Dennis M. Litwinetz

Dennis M. Litwinetz, 75, passed away peacefully at Rose Monahan Hospice House, while surrounded by the love of his devoted family.

Dennis was born and raised in Nesque-honing, a son to the late Michael and Olga (Sobol) Litwinetz.

He was a member of Nesquehoning High School's Class of 1961. It was during this time he met the love of his life, his high school sweetheart and future wife of 50 years, M. Jane Trevena.

After high school Dennis honorably served in the U.S. Navy and upon his return enrolled in Penn State University where he earned a BS in computer science and later, a master's degree from University of Lowell graduating with high honors.

Dennis worked most of his career as an electrical engineer for Digital Equipment, Compaq and Hewlett Packard Corporation and held patents for his work. Even in his retirement he enjoyed tinkering with old computers.

He looked forward to going out for Sunday morning breakfasts and was a New England sports enthusiast as well as a loyal follower of Penn State football. More than anything Dennis loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife M. Jane, Dennis leaves a daughter, Laura J. Litwinetz and partner Kevin Kelly of Quincy; a son, Jason M. Litwinetz, and his wife Tina, of Rutland; his precious granddaughter Kaitlyn, whom he was so proud to babysit for. Dennis also leaves a brother, Paul Litwinetz, and his wife Susan, of Boulder, CO; and four nephews, Michael and Greg Touchton and Matthew and Bill Trevena. Dennis shared a special bond with Matt and Bill and considered them more of sons then nephews. Dennis also leaves his childhood friend, John Kominitsky and close friend Bernie Hall.

Service: Dennis' family respectfully request any memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (https://parkinson.org) or to the Rose Monahan Hospice House c/o VNA Care-Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923.

Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Northborough. Dennis' funeral will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8.

Burial, with military honors, will follow in Howard Street Cemetery.