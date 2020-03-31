|
|
Dennis M. Miller
Dennis M. "Merf" Miller, 69, of Tamaqua, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, in the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Home-town.
Prior to ret-iring as a life-long truck driver, he was employed for 10 years by J.W. Zaprazny, Inc., New Ringgold, and for 20 years by KME, Nesquehoning, deliver-ing firetrucks and working in the shop.
Previously, he worked in asphalt paving construction and at Mahoning Valley Glass.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Mervin R. and Mary L. (Wolfe) Miller.
Merf was a track official at Evergreen Raceway, St. John's and Mahoning Valley Speedway, Lehighton.
An avid hunter, he was a life member of Andreas Sporting Club, where he served as past president, and the Beaver Run Rod and Gun Club, Lehighton.
He was a 1969 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School.
Surviving are a son, Travis of Tamaqua; a daughter, Jaime Miller of Parryville, and her fiancée, Frederick Hancharick; a stepdaughter, Shannon, wife of Brad Wetzel, of Pittsburgh; a sister, Delores, wife of Robert Kintz of Lehighton; two granddaughters, Tory and Addison; and a great-grandson, Bentley.
He was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Brayden.
Service: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment, Packerton Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 31, 2020