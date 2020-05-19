|
Dr. Dennis P. Gildea
Dr. Dennis Patrick Gildea passed away from brain cancer on May 3, 2020, in Amherst, MA, at the age of 77. His wife, Constance, and sister, Mary, were by his side, surrounding him with love.
Dennis and Constance were married Nov. 10, 1979, in State College.
He was a one-of-a-kind, a wonder-ful hus-band and father and his laughter and his quick wit will be missed always. He excelled in running, mountain biking and cross-country skiing.
Dennis was born on March 17, 1943, in Coaldale, to the late Vincent R. Gildea and Mary Rusinko Gildea.
He graduated from Villanova and received his PhD from Penn State University in mass communications.
Dennis was an admired sports journalist, author and teacher. He was loved by his students and colleagues at Springfield College, where he taught for 25 years. Before teaching, he was a sportswriter for the Pennsylvania Mirror until it closed in 1977. He then wrote for the Center Daily Times, which he referred to as the rival "sheet," where he was instrumental in pioneering the coverage of women's sports. He was sports writer and editor from 1978 to 1986.
While at the Mirror, Dennis created a column for his alter ego, T. Wes Brillik, who lived in the hills of State College, drank Utica Club beer, and was married to Mimsi, a topless dancer. The columns in the "Mirrow," as Brillik called it, would predict the Penn State "Nits" to lose football games to their opponents. Brillik angered Joe Paterno and the players who long sought to uncover his identity, which was only recently revealed. Dennis also wrote a weekly column, "Fancy Free," filled with humorous stories about family and friends.
His stacked-to-the-roof office at Springfield College was a perfect cubbyhole for writing books. His best, Hoop Crazy: The Lives of Clair Bee and Chip Hilton, took years to write, and involved hundreds of first-hand stories about the basketball coach whose books taught a generation of boys how they should live and play.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Constance; a son, Timothy Gildea, and the lovely Jude Engracia of Sandy, Utah; a sister, Mary, and Willie Mack of Coaldale; a nephew, Will, and Christina Mack, and their sons, Kieran, Miles and Isaiah of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and a niece, Chera, and Thomas Hofmann, and their sons, Thilo and Jasper of Bern, Switzerland.
Service: Memorial gatherings for family and friends are planned at later dates at both Springfield College, MA and State College, PA. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home of Greenfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 329 Conway St., Greenfield, MA 01301.
Published in Times News on May 19, 2020