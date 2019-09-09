Home

Lamar Christ Funeral Home
Dennis W. Helfrich

Dennis W. Helfrich Obituary
Dennis W. Helfrich
Dennis W. Helfrich of Tamaqua passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in Tamaqua.
Dennis was formerly employed at Koch's Turkey Farm, Tamaqua.
Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene May (Shellhammer) Moyer; his stepfather, Eugene W. Moyer Jr.; and his brother, Eugene W. Moyer III.
He is survived by his brother Charles Helfrich, Tamaqua; sisters, Tammy Moyer, South Tamaqua, Barbara Coleman, Hanover Township, Debbie Moyer and Tina Moyer, both of Tamaqua; also surviving are his children, Marshall Barker, and his daughter, Tiffany Helfrich, and his granddaughter, Olivia Barker; nieces and nephews.
Dennis enjoyed campfires, singing and listening to music and spending time with his family.
Service: His funeral will be held at Lamar Christ Funeral Home in Hometown on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m.
Published in Times News on Sept. 9, 2019
