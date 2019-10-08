Home

Devlin M. Foit

Devlin M. Foit Obituary
Devlin M. Foit
Devlin M. Foit, 16, of Franklin Avenue, Palmerton, passed away suddenly early Saturday morning, Oct. 5, 2019, in his home.
Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of Jason M. Foit.
He was a graphic design student at CCTI, Jim Thorpe.
He enjoyed learning and playing the guitar.
Surviving in addition to his father are a brother, Damien J. Foit, with whom he resided; maternal grandparents, Timothy and Linh Manser of Stockholm, N.J.; aunts and uncles, Douglas Manser, and his wife, Robin, of Easton, Steve Manser, and his wife, Penny, of Morris Plains, N.J., Jeff Knott, and his wife, Meg, in South Carolina, Aldo DeSouza, and his wife, Kim, and Mary Manser, all of Wharton, N.J., Tyler Manser, and his wife, Rita, of Ocean Springs, MS, Angelo Petti, and his wife, Ivory, of Hamburg, N.J., and ViVi Ho of Mount Olive, N.J.; and numerous cousins.
Service: Private memorial service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Bo Tkach Foundation, c/o William O'Gurek, 228 W. Hazard St., Summit Hill, PA 18250. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 8, 2019
