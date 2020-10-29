Mrs. Diane Blakesley
Mrs. Diane Blakesley, 75, of Franklin Township, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in her residence. She was the wife of Bart E. Blakesley. They were married for seven years on April 13, 2020.
Prior to ret-iring, she was a regis-tered nurse for Manor Care Homes, Allentown.
Born in Coplay on Friday, Sept. 21, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Vincent and Julie (Nikolation) DiNino.
She was a member of Bethany Wesleyan Church, Lehighton, where she volunteered her time with the Crocheting Group. She was an avid runner and was also a member/supporter of the Cancer Connections Group.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Susanne, wife of E. John Wherry III of Havertown; a son, Thomas Wolfe, and his wife, Melissa, of Collingswood, N.J.; a sister, Ida, wife of Scott Graham in Georgia; a brother, Vincent DiNino, and his wife, Krissy, of Whitehall; four grandchildren, Joshua, Mason, Natalie and Braeden; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to Bethany Wesleyan Church, 1122 Fairyland Rd., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
